Woman killed outside US mall wife of prominent NZ businessman

Police say three men were arrested following the incident. Photo: KCAL News / CBS / Screenshot

New Zealand woman Patricia McKay's family say they have no words to express their sadness after her death during a robbery at a California mall yesterday.

Newport Beach Police said McKay, 68, was pulled on to the road following a struggle during an attempted robbery and was killed after being hit by a car driven by one of the offenders.

McKay was the wife of Auckland businessman Doug McKay, a former chair of BNZ's board, who was with her and is reportedly uninjured.

Three men have been charged with homicide in relation to the incident.

In a statement a family spokesperson asked for privacy as they worked through her death.

"No words can express their sadness as we try to come to terms with the loss of our mother, wife, and friend Patricia."

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson posted a message on social media saying she was “beyond devastated” to hear of McKay’s death.

“Trish was the wife of Doug McKay who was (amongst other significant roles) the inaugural CEO of the amalgamated Auckland Council.

“Trish was amazing - funny, loyal, and loving. My absolute deepest sympathies to Doug and her family. In absolute shock.”

McKay was killed outside the Fashion Island shopping centre about 3.30pm on Tuesday (local time). RNZ's correspondent in California Ira Spitzer told Morning Report it was an "upscale" shopping centre in an Orange County town about an hour away from downtown Los Angeles.

"It is typically a relatively safe place, not somewhere where people would be scared to walk around in a shopping centre."

California had seen an increase in car break-ins, car jackings and armed robberies in recent times, Spitzer said.

He said McKay's death was likely to reignite debate about recent law changes to lower the consequences for those stealing goods worth less than $US900 ($NZ1470).

A fellow shopper at the mall when McKay was killed says he believes the robbers were initially after her husband's watch.

Dan Sheen said when the shots rang out "everybody just freaked out and ran for cover".

"I was shopping in Whole Foods and I heard some shots ring out as I was walking out.

"I heard the screech of the car, and then I heard what happened afterwards," Dan Sheen told Morning Report.

"They went after a watch, that he was wearing, from what I understand he was wearing, and then they turned their attention to Patricia with the bag and there was a struggle there."

Later Sheen realised his friend had been involved in trying to hold down one of the offenders.

"He's the type of person that helps, he's the type of person that will protect someone innocent when something like this is happening.

"He heard screaming... he ran over clotheslined, from what I understand, put his arm out when the guy was running away with the bag."

Sheen said his friend tried to hold onto the man but was shot at by one of the other offenders who was in a car.

"The person jumped in the car, the car sped away really quick and, unfortunately as I understand, ran over Patricia."

Sheen, who has lived in Newport Beach since he was a child, said McKay's death was shocking and nothing like that had happened there before.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill said McKay's death was "a heartbreaking tragedy".

"We're mourning the loss of someone today, a loss that never should have happened. Frankly, the hell with these guys, they came into our city knowing the were going to commit a crime and a woman is dead because of it.

What happened

In a statement, the Newport Beach Police Department said two people, one armed with a gun, attempted to rob McKay and another person near Santa Rosa and Newport Centre drives.

"During the robbery, one suspect fired a handgun three times, though no one was struck by gunfire."

One of three men fleeing the scene after a woman was run over and killed in Newport Beach, California. Photo: KCAL News / CBS / Screenshot

McKay was hit by a car being driven by a third suspect.

"The victim tragically died at the scene," police said.

Newport Beach Police Public Information Officer Steve Oberon said McKay was pulled into the street and that was where she was hit by the car.

"There was a struggle and they were attempting to rob them.

"When the vehicle fled the scene, struck the female, in the street."

The three men left in the white sedan and a police chase on the freeway ensued.

The three, all Californians, eventually fled on foot and were arrested.

Leroyernest McCrary, 26, Jaden Cunningham, 18, and Malachi Darnell, 18, were charged with homicide, robbery with a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

Newport Beach police said they were continuing to investigate.