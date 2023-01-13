Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Photo: Reuters

Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, has died after being rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement on Thursday.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."

Presley suffered cardiac arrest in her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, according to website TMZ.

The outlet said paramedics performed CPR and administered the drug epinephrine to restart her pulse.

Elvis with Lisa Marie and Priscilla in about 1970. Photo: Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images

Lisa Marie was born in 1968 and was the owner of her father's Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction.

She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977.

Her own music career began with a 2003 debut album To Whom It May Concern. It was followed by 2005's Now What, and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

A third album, Storm and Grace, was released in 2012.

Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley. Photo: Getty Images

Lisa Marie was married four times. She wed pop star Michael Jackson, in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, musician Danny Keough.

The high-profile couple divorced in 1996 as Jackson was battling child molestation allegations.

Presley then married actor Nicholas Cage, a huge fan of her father, in 2002.

Cage filed for divorce four months later.

Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

She had four children. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at age 27. Daughter Riley Keough (33) is an actress.

Her two other daughters are twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, aged 14.

On Tuesday, Lisa Marie and Priscilla attended the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama film for his leading role in last year's Elvis biopic.

As he accepted the award, Butler thanked both of the women, saying "I love you forever."