Lopez divorcing Affleck: reports

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a film premiere in February. Photo: Reuters

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has reportedly filed for divorce from her actor husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

Lopez submitted divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, TMZ reported.

Spokespeople for the Hollywood stars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The couple exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in July 2022, roughly two decades after a high-profile romance that ended in a break-up.

In the early 2000s, the pair dubbed "Bennifer" were the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in a relationship marked by his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring.

They abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.