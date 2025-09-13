Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the magnitude at 7.4, with a depth of 39.5 km (24.5 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System said there was a threat of a possible tsunami from the earthquake.

In Japan, to the southwest of the Kamchatka Peninsula, no tsunami warning has been issued, broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.