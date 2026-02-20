Hopes royal arrest start of 'domino effect'

Virginia Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts with wife Amanda (left) in Washington DC for the introduction of a law earlier this month that aims to eliminate the statute of limitations for sex traffickers and abusers. Photo: Reuters

The brother of one of Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent accusers has welcomed the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, saying he hopes it marked the start of the collapse of a "house of cards" around late convicted sex offender Epstein.

In an interview with Reuters, Sky Roberts - whose sister Virginia Giuffre took her own life in Australia in April last year - and his wife urged the US Justice Department to take action against others suspected of playing a role in Epstein's crimes.

"This is where the house of cards starts falling," Sky Roberts said in a joint interview with Amanda Roberts.

The release of millions of records on Epstein is roiling politics and business as details come to light on the disgraced American financier's extensive social connections.

The case has turned into a persistent political problem for US President Donald Trump, who spent years fanning suspicions about Epstein and his associates before returning to office last year.

The files led to the arrest in Britain of King Charles III's brother, Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was later released from police custody in Norfolk, eastern England, after hours of questioning on his birthday and has not been charged.

ANDREW SETTLED EARLIER SUIT

In 2022, Mountbatten-Windsor settled a civil lawsuit brought in the US by Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates.

The current police investigation is not related to this or any other allegation of sexual impropriety.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship.

Americans generally view the Epstein case as an example of wealthy and powerful people rarely being held accountable and believe the US government is still hiding information about Epstein's clients, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

"We are trailing too far behind in justice, especially when we are sitting on the mountains of information that we have," Amanda Roberts said. "The world is looking at us to do the right thing here."

Epstein, in exchange for immunity, pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida state prostitution charge and served 13 months in jail. He was later arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage girls. His August 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial was ruled a suicide.

Learning of the arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor had brought "a mixed bag of emotions," said Amanda Roberts.

"Initially we were ... vindicated and screaming, at one point at 3am And then it just hits you - that gut punch of the fact that she's not here to see this, that we're not able to call her and tell her how astronomically proud we are of her."

On February 10 this year, the Roberts family joined US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Epstein survivors to introduce Virginia's Law, legislation that aims to eliminate the statute of limitations for sex traffickers and abusers.