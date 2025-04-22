Man accused of carjackings, shooting after fatal crash

A man is under police guard in an Australian hospital after being accused of a shooting and a number of carjackings following a fatal crash.

The 41-year-old was charged after a 22-year-old woman died following a multi-vehicle crash on a major highway and a Good Samaritan was allegedly shot in the arm.

The man was driving a red Porsche Macan that caused a six-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane yesterday, police said.

The 22-year-old woman who died was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the Palmview, Sunshine Coast crash.

The man allegedly got out of the Porsche armed with a firearm and shot the driver of a SsangYong Rexton who stopped to offer assistance.

He shot the 62-year-old man in the arm after an altercation before stealing his Rexton, police said.

The Good Samaritan was taken to hospital while his car was found crashed at nearby Landsborough about 20 minutes later.

The man then allegedly stole a grey Mazda 3 driven by a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint.

The teenager and her parents ran from the vehicle and were not injured.

Police said they arrested the man about 12.48pm yesterday at a Landsborough intersection on the Sunshine Coast, about 30 minutes after the fatal crash.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The man sustained head and body injuries in the traffic incidents and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains under police guard.

The 41-year-old man from Tewantin has been charged with 15 offences and was to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

"Investigations are continuing with further charges likely," a police statement said.

Anyone with information should contact police.