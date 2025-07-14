Rock stars reunite for Live Aid's 40th anniversary

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Among the stars gathered at Shaftesbury Theatre on Sunday were Live Aid organisers Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, Queen guitarist Sir Brian May, musician Nik Kershaw and actor Vanessa Williams.
On that day in 1985, some of the biggest names in music came together for the televised international charity show, held simultaneously at London's Wembley Stadium and the John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia.
Irish rocker and activist Geldof told Reuters that Live Aid was still important because it showed the power of collaborative action.
"And today in the age of the death of kindness, which [US President Donald] Trump, [Vice President J.D.] Vance and [Elon] Musk have ushered in, it probably resonates all the more strongly," Geldof said.
The musical, which had a run at London's Old Vic in 2024, transferred to the Shaftesbury Theatre in London's West End in May.
It is produced with the permission of the Band Aid Charitable Trust, which gets 10% from the sales of all tickets.
Queen's performance that day at Wembley Stadium is widely regarded as a landmark concert in rock music history.
"There has never been a day like that in my life," May said.