Most plane flip passengers out of hospital

The CRJ900 aircraft went belly-up at Toronto's Pearson Airport. Photo: Reuters

Most passengers hospitalised after a plane crash in Toronto a day earlier have been released, as officials continue a probe into why the jet flipped over on landing at Canada's biggest airport.

Delta Air Lines says 21 passengers were taken to hospital following the crash on Monday and 19 had since been allowed home.

Greater Toronto Airports CEO Deborah Flint told a news conference the remaining two people in hospital did not face life-threatening injuries.

"It's really, really incredible when you see that aircraft - it just makes you really thankful for the all safety checks," Flint said, praising the flight crew and first responders.

A team of investigators from Canada's Transportation Safety Board are leading the probe into the CRJ900 aircraft operated by Delta Air Lines' Endeavor Air subsidiary went belly-up at Toronto's Pearson Airport.

They are getting assistance from the US National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

The jet's black boxes have been recovered. TSB senior investigator Ken Webster said the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been sent to the agency's lab for further analysis into what happened to Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport to Toronto.

Air crashes are usually caused by multiple factors.

The 16-year-old jet made by Canada's Bombardier and powered by GE Aerospace engines, can seat up to 90 people. At least one of the two wings was no longer attached to the plane, video showed after the accident.

Toronto Pearson Airport said earlier on Monday it was dealing with high winds and frigid temperatures as airlines attempted to rebound after a weekend snowstorm dumped more than 22cm of snow.

The wreckage of the plane was expected to remain on the airport grounds for potentially another 48 hours and two of Pearson's runways would remain closed until it was removed, Flint said.

The Delta plane touched down in Toronto at 2.13pm on Monday (local time) after an 86-minute flight and came to rest near the intersection of runway 23 and runway 15, FlightRadar24 data showed.

The weather at the time of the crash indicated a "gusting crosswind and blowing snow," the flight tracking website said.