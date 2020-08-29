New Victoria Covid cases drop below 100

Premier Daniel Andrews says it's too soon to dramatically relax the rules. Photo: Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria has reported 18 more Covid-19 deaths and 94 new cases, marking the first time in almost two months diagnoses have been below 100 per day.

Saturday's statistics for the past 24 hours follow hopes by Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton that daily case numbers might drop below triple figures. Not since July 5 have they been so low.

Eighteen additional deaths takes the state toll to 514 and the national death count to 601.

Since last Monday there have been no more than 150 new daily coronavirus cases.

The numbers have fuelled anticipation about the easing of strict stage four restrictions across Melbourne, which include an 8pm to 5am curfew.

But Premier Daniel Andrews remains adamant it is too soon to dramatically relax the rules.

"The notion we would go from stage four to stage two or stage one, all those businesses would be open like a normal second half of the year, normal spring, we're not going to be able to do that," he said.

"It will have to be gradual and steady because we've all got to be really careful to make sure nothing we do makes it more likely that we find ourselves back here at exactly this place.

"We want to defeat the second wave and properly. That means we can avoid a third wave."

With fine weather forecast for the weekend, Victorians are being urged to stick with the state's coronavirus rules.

However breaches remain a major issue, with police handing out 195 fines in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

They included 27 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home and 66 for breaking curfew.

Thirteen notices were also issued at vehicle checkpoints, with more than 20,000 vehicles checked across the state.