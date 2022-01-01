Saturday, 1 January 2022

New Year: Germany

    Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images
    Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images
    Televised-only New Year's Eve celebrations are held near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.

    The German capital's kickoff of the New Year, as in the previous instance, was a more toned-down affair than the one traditionally held, with no public audience allowed for its stage show and fireworks, the latter planned as a much smaller version than usual to avoid attracting non-socially-distanced crowds.

    A broadcast-only edition replaced the larger party, which usually attracts around 60,000 visitors, due to restrictions amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

     

     

