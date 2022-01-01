New Year: Germany

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The German capital's kickoff of the New Year, as in the previous instance, was a more toned-down affair than the one traditionally held, with no public audience allowed for its stage show and fireworks, the latter planned as a much smaller version than usual to avoid attracting non-socially-distanced crowds.
A broadcast-only edition replaced the larger party, which usually attracts around 60,000 visitors, due to restrictions amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.