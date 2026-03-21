Obituary: Aldrich Ames, turncoat

American former CIA counterintelligence officer and Soviet spy Aldrich Ames (right) leaves the courthouse after receiving a life sentence, Washington DC, April 28, 1994. Photo: Getty Images

CIA turncoat Aldrich Ames betrayed Western intelligence assets to the Soviet Union and Russia in one of the most damaging intelligence breaches in US history. Ames, a 31-year CIA veteran who served both overseas and at head office, admitted being paid $US2.5 million by Moscow for American secrets from 1985 until his arrest in 1994. His disclosures included the identities of 10 Russian officials and one Eastern European who were spying for the US or Great Britain, along with spy satellite operations, eavesdropping and general spy procedures. His betrayals are blamed for the executions of Western agents working behind the Iron Curtain and were a major setback to the CIA during the Cold War. Ames was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole, and died in federal prison on January 5 aged 84. — Agencies/Allied Media