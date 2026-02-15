Obituary: Ludwig Minelli, Dignitas founder

Ludwig Minelli, founder of Dignitas, in 2006. Photo: Getty Images

The founder of Swiss right-to-die organisation Dignitas, Ludwig Minelli, died as one might expect: through assisted suicide. Minelli, a journalist who studied law before moving into human rights issues, founded Dignitas in 1998. The group became known worldwide because it offered assisted suicide to non-Swiss citizens; thousands travelled to Switzerland for its aid if assisted dying was not permitted in their own countries. Its name came from its slogan: "dignity in life, dignity in death". Dignitas was often embroiled in legal issues, but since its establishment several other countries have introduced laws similar to the assisted dying regime permitted under Swiss law since 1942. Ludwig Minelli died on November 29, aged 92. — Agencies/Allied Media