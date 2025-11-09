Obituary: Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, architect

A view inside the Fulton Subway station and transpirational hub on February 07, 2025 in New York City. Completed in 2014 by Nicholas Grimshaw and James Carpenter Design Associates. Photo: Getty Images

Architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw revelled in bringing the latest technology to his designs, and created buildings which are known world-wide. Grimshaw studied at Edinburgh College of Art and the School of Architecture in London.

An early project was a 1967 apartment block in London, which is now heritage-listed. He set up his own firm in 1980 and notable commissions included East India Dock House, the printworks for the Financial Times, and the Waterloo International Terminus in central London.

Perhaps his most famous building was the Eden Project, a vast botanical garden housed within distinctive domes. Grimshaw was subsequently knighted in 2002 and was president of the Royal Academy from 2004-11. He died on September 14 aged 85. — Agencies/Allied Media