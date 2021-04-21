Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Pinky glove: Men create solution for non-existent problem

    1. News
    2. World

    The men are very proud of their creation. Photo: Instagram
    The men are very proud of their creation. Photo: Instagram
    Three men in Germany decided what women really need right now is a pink glove so that they don't have to touch tampons when removing them.

    The men, who clearly thought the tampon removal process somehow was a problem that needed a solution, have now apologised for their "big mistake" - but only after they received worldwide backlash for their idea and were accused of further stigmatising periods.

    Their glove, called "Pinky" - of course - promised to resolve a non-existing problem by turning into a little baggy (kind of like a poo bag for dogs) so women could dispose of tampons without - god forbid - having to look at or potentially touch any blood.

    Perpetuating the idea that periods are somehow disgusting and must be hidden (by something pink, of course), the men apparently did not expect the backlash that ensued.

    The men argued they came up with the idea after talking to female friends who raised the challenges of disposing of tampons - a problem women on social media are pointing out is not actually a thing.

    The pinky glove caused an uproar, with women pointing out the fact that men keep creating problems that shame women, only for them to then come up with a solution, while men hold their penis with their hand while going urinating, with a percentage of them not even washing their hands afterwards - and yet no glove has been created to "solve" that problem.

    Surprisingly, the men, who clearly think periods are unclean, had no trouble finding investors to back the idea of the pinky glove.

    A few Twitter users compared that to the troubles others have had finding investors for actual useful products such as period underwear.

    The men eventually took to Instagram to apologise, however with a "but", seemingly congratulating themselves for bringing the issue of periods into public discourse.

    I kid you not.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter