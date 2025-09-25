Powerful quakes hit Venezuela

Four earthquakes hit northwestern Venezuela within a span of several hours late Wednesday and early Thursday, including two powerful tremors exceeding magnitude 6.

The earthquakes, with magnitude ranging from 4.9 to 6.3, were all centered near the town of Mene Grande in Zulia state, according to the US Geological Survey. The tremors struck at shallow depths, between 7.8km and 14km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Zulia state is an oil-rich region, which borders Colombia and the Gulf of Venezuela.