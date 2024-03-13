Princess apologises for 'any confusion' in photo edit

The Princess of Wales has issued an apology on social media for "any confusion" caused by an edited photograph which had been issued by her office Kensington Palace at the weekend.

Several leading news organisations including Reuters withdrew the picture of Catherine posing with her three children after post-publication analysis showed it did not meet their editorial standards.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the message on X said, signed with a "C" meaning it was sent by Catherine.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

In the picture a smiling Catherine, 42, is shown posing with her beaming children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in Windsor, where the family live. Kensington Palace said the photo had been taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, last week.

News agencies including Getty, Reuters, the Associated Press and AFP and the Press Association later withdrew the photograph. Reuters picture editors said part of the sleeve of Charlotte's cardigan did not line up properly, suggesting that the image had been altered.

A royal source said Catherine had wanted to post an informal picture of her family to mark Mother's Day, which was celebrated in Britain on Sunday, and had made minor adjustments.

Broadcasters with access to the original image said an examination of its metadata showed it had been saved in photo editing software Adobe Photoshop twice on an Apple Mac.

The picture had already attracted huge media attention as it was the first official photograph of the Princess since she spent two weeks in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery in January for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.

Although her office said she would not return to public duties until after Easter and that she was recovering well, her absence has led to intense speculation about her health on social media in recent weeks.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Catherine wrote in a message which accompanied Sunday's picture.

Catherine and William were pictured together on Monday leaving Windsor by car for London. The Prince joined other senior royals for a service to mark Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.

Catherine travelled to a private appointment as planned, a royal source said, and did not attend the service.

Another absentee was King Charles, 75, who has postponed public appearances while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

"In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth," he said in a pre-recorded message played at the service.