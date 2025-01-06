Rain brings relief but heatwave warnings remain

A cool change and rain have brought welcome relief for emergency crews fighting a bushfire in Australia that has been burning for weeks.

After a three-day heatwave that sent the mercury above 40°C in parts of the state of Victoria, scattered showers were expected on Monday.

Some of those showers had dumped 10mm of rain on the Grampians fireground by 9am, with as much as 25mm predicted.

A State Control Centre spokeswoman told AAP that "every little bit helps".

The good news was that over the weekend, despite extreme fire danger predictions, the fire at Halls Gap stayed within containment lines, she said.

A moderate risk-of-fire rating remains in place following days of extreme and high fire danger.

Firefighters battled blazes in the Central Goldfields region near Maryborough and at Moliagul, west of Bendigo, on Sunday, but were able to get the flames under control.

Residents near the 2.7km Moliagul fire were advised smoke would be visible today.

Authorities remain concerned about the bushfire burning in the east of the Grampians National Park since mid-December, with a watch and act warning in place.

Residents are allowed to return to their properties with caution.

The fire is still burning but its spread has slowed.

Heatwave warnings remain in northern West Australia, northeast South Australia and parts of northern New South Wales today.

A high fire danger is forecast in Sydney and surrounding areas with temperatures expected to approach 40°C in the city's west today, meaning residents should be ready to act in the event of fires.

Similar danger is forecast in the state's central west, southern ranges and northwestern regions.

Residents were advised to monitor conditions with a number of fires burning in Muswellbrook and other parts of the NSW Hunter region.