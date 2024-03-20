Roads, schools closed as flooding hits Fiji

Flooding on Koroboya Rd in Ba, Fiji. Photo: Fiji Roads Authority

Fiji recorded significant rainfall overnight and rain will continue for the next few days as a trough of low pressure lies hangs over the country.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all flood prone areas in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said a heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of the Fiji group.

The weather office said at 3am (local time), there was close to 170mm of rain in a six-hour period in Nasinu and almost 160mm in Waimanu.

All schools, tertiary education institutions, government offices, the courts are closed today owing to the adverse weather conditions.

The government said the heavy and continuous rainfall across the country had caused landslides in some areas, inaccessible roads leading to some schools, disrupted water supply and public transport, and blocked drains.

There is a restriction of movement at Rewa Bridge which connects the capital Suva and Nausori due to rising flood waters.

The roads authority said up to 30 roads in the Central, Western and Northern divisions were closed and they urged the public to refrain from crossing flooded roadways.

Police are on standby and are urging parents to monitor their children.