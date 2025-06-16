Samoan fashion designer fatally shot in Salt Lake City protest

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, known as Afa Ah Loo, who was an "innocent bystander" at the protest. Photo: Facebook / News For Black Community

A renowned Samoan fashion designer was fatally shot at the "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City on Saturday, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has confirmed.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, known as Afa Ah Loo, an "innocent bystander" at the protest, died despite efforts by paramedics to save his life, police said.

Ah Loo, a Utah resident, died at the hospital. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The SLPCD said the incident began at approximately 7.56pm local time when a sergeant assigned to the SLCPD Motor Squad reported hearing gunfire near 151 South State Street.

It said the sergeant and his squad were working to facilitate traffic and help to ensure public safety during a permitted demonstration that drew an estimated 10,000 participants.

"As panic spread throughout the area, hundreds of people ran for safety, hiding in parking garages, behind barriers, and going into nearby businesses.

"The first officers on scene notified SLCPD's incident management team using their police radios."

The SLCPD said officers quickly moved in to secure the scene and search for any active threats and found a man who had been shot and immediately began life-saving efforts.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 39-year-old man who was killed, and with the many community members who were impacted by this traumatic incident," Salt Lake City police chief Brian Redd said.

"When this shooting happened, the response of our officers and detectives was fast, brave, and highly coordinated. It speaks to the calibre of this great department and our law enforcement partners."