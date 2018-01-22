Several dead after landslide pushes bus into ravine

Search and rescue operations underway at site of a landslide in Narino, Colombia. Photo: Reuters

At least 13 people, including a newborn, were killed on Sunday (local time) when a landslide pushed a bus into a ravine in southwest Colombia, the disaster relief agency said.

The mountainous highway where the accident occurred winds between the cities of Pasto and Tumaco in Narino province, along the border with Ecuador.

The head of the disaster relief agency for the province told Reuters the landslide sent some 5,000 cubic metres of rock and earth down on to the highway and into the ravine.