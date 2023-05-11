Strong quake off Tonga, no tsunami warning

The strong quake was recorded 95km from Hihifo, Tonga, early on Thursday morning. Image: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 has struck off Tonga, the United States Geological Survey has confirmed.

The quake struck at 4am (NZ time), with the epicentre at a distance of 95km west-north-west of Hihifo, the USGS said.

It was at a depth of 210km.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake, which was followed by a 5.1 magnitude aftershock at 4.30am (NZ time).

Hihifo is the main village on the island of Niuatoputapu, north of the Tonga main island group.

The epicentre of the quake was south of Wallis and Futuna and Samoa.

A journalist in Tuālāuta County, American Samoa, said the shaking there lasted at least a minute or two.