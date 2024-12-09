A member of the Jewish community recovers an item from the Adass Israel Synagogue. Photo: Getty Images

Synagogue arson declared 'likely a terrorist incident'The firebombing of a synagogue was likely a terrorist incident, Australian police have declared.

Victoria and Australian Federal police made the classification today after the Adass Israel Synagogue attack in Melbourne's southeast on Friday.

The investigation will now transition to the Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

"This is likely to be a politically motivated attack. This is now a terrorism investigation," AFP Deputy Commissioner for National Security, Krissy Barrett told reporters.

Police are looking for three suspects.

The declaration opens up a raft of extra powers for investigators including the ability to stop, search and seize people without a warrant as well as detain and question those they believe have knowledge of, or links to, the attack.

Two of the synagogue's three buildings were gutted in the fire that erupted in the early hours of Friday.

Two people who were inside at the time preparing for morning prayers escaped, with one suffering minor injuries.

Jewish Community Council of Victoria chief executive Naomi Levin said she had been told five Torah scrolls, handwritten copies of the book of Moses used during prayers, would not be salvaged.

Police are also investigating reports of a bullet found on a footpath near the synagogue in Glen Eira Road on Saturday afternoon.

The synagogue remains closed to the public.