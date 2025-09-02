Taliban asks world for help after deadly quake

An Afghan man looks for his belongings amidst the rubble of a collapsed mudbrick home in Dara Noor, Jalalabad. Photo: Reuters

One of Afghanistan's worst earthquakes has killed more than 800 people and injured at least 2800, authorities say, as rescuers struggled to reach remote areas due to rough mountainous terrain and bad weather.

Monday's disaster will further stretch the resources of the war-torn nation's Taliban administration, already grappling with crises ranging from a sharp drop in foreign aid to deportations of hundreds of thousands of Afghans by neighbouring countries.

Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the health ministry in Kabul, called for international aid to tackle the devastation wrought by the quake of magnitude 6 that struck around midnight (local time) at a depth of 10km.

"We need it because here lots of people lost their lives and houses," he told Reuters.

The shallow quake killed 812 people in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Ziaul Haq Mohammadi, a student at Al-Falah University in the eastern city of Jalalabad, was studying in his room at home when the quake struck. He said he tried to stand up but was knocked over by the power of the tremor.

"We spent the whole night in fear and anxiety because at any moment another earthquake could happen," Mohammadi said.

Doctors treat an injured boy at a hospital in Nangarhar hospital after Monday's shallow quake. Photo: Getty Images

MUDBRICK HOMES COLLAPSE

Rescuers were battling to reach remote mountainous areas cut off from mobile networks along the Pakistani border, where mudbrick homes dotting the slopes collapsed in the quake.

"The area of the earthquake was affected by heavy rain in the last 24-48 hours as well, so the risk of landslides and rock slides is also quite significant - that is why many of the roads are impassable," Kate Carey, an officer at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), told Reuters.

Rescue teams and authorities are trying to dispose of animal carcasses quickly so as to minimise the risk of contamination to water resources, Carey said.

Casualties could rise as rescue teams access more isolated locations, authorities said.

"All our ... teams have been mobilised to accelerate assistance, so that comprehensive and full support can be provided," said health ministry spokesperson Abdul Maten Qanee, citing efforts in areas from security to food and health.

Reuters Television images showed helicopters ferrying out the affected, while residents helped security forces and medics carry the wounded to ambulances in an area with a long history of earthquakes and floods.

Military rescue teams fanned out across the region, the defence ministry said, with 40 flights carrying away 420 wounded and dead.

The quake razed three villages in Kunar, with substantial damage in many others, authorities said. At least 610 people were killed in Kunar with 12 dead in Nangarhar, they added.

Some villagers sat weeping amid the piled ruins of their homes. Others began laboriously clearing the debris by hand, or carried out the injured on makeshift stretchers.

“This is Mazar Dara in Nurgal district. The entire village has been destroyed,” one victim told reporters. “Children and elders are trapped under the rubble. We need urgent help.”

Another survivor said: "We need ambulances, we need doctors, we need everything to rescue the injured and recover the dead.”

It was Afghanistan's third major deadly quake since the Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign forces withdrew, triggering a cut to the international funding that formed the bulk of government finances.

Diplomats and aid officials say crises elsewhere in the world, along with donor frustration over the Taliban's policies towards women, including curbs on those who are aid workers, have spurred the cuts in funding.

Even humanitarian aid, aimed at bypassing political institutions to serve urgent needs, has shrunk to $767 million this year, down from $3.8 billion in 2022.

APPEALS FOR FUNDING

Humanitarian agencies say they are fighting a forgotten crisis in Afghanistan, where the UN estimates more than half the population is in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said its mission in Afghanistan was preparing to help those in areas devastated by the quake. Pope Leo also sent condolences for the dead.

The US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs posted its condolences on X on Monday for the loss of life in the earthquake, but did not immediately respond when asked if the United States would provide any assistance.

Afghanistan has been badly affected since US President Donald Trump's administration in January began slashing funding to its humanitarian arm, USAID, and aid programmes worldwide as part of a broader plan to end what it deems wasteful spending.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India said it had delivered 1000 family tents to Kabul and was moving 15 tonnes of food material to Kunar, with more relief material to be sent from India starting on Tuesday.

Britain has set out emergency funding support, saying it would ensure that the aid does not go to the South Asian country's Taliban administration by channelling it through its partners.

Britain's £1 million ($NZ2.29 million) assistance will be split between the UN Population Fund and the International Red Cross to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to Afghans in the most affected regions, the government statement said.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said it was ready to provide disaster relief assistance "according to Afghanistan's needs and within its capacity".

Afghanistan is prone to deadly quakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

A 6.1-magnitude tremor that killed 1000 people in the eastern region in 2022 was the first major natural disaster faced by the Taliban government.