Three dead after two light planes collide over Sydney

Three men have died after two light planes collided midair over Sydney's southwest.

Emergency crews responded to reports the planes collided about 11.50am on Saturday near Belimbla Park in Oakdale.

Police confirmed three men travelling in the two aircraft have died.

Emergency services are responding to reports of a light plane crash. Members of the public are urged to avoid Oakdale in Sydney's southwest and surrounding areas.

They have set up two crime scenes, and a number of ambulance and fire crews have responded to the crash.

The crash sites, covered by bushland, are near two flying schools and the Oaks Airfield.

Authorities are urging the public to stay away.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the crash.