TV doctor missing on Greek island

Well-known British journalist Michael Mosley is missing after taking a coastal walk alone on the Greek island of Symi, police have confirmed.

Dr Michael Mosley. Photo: Getty Images

The television doctor was last seen at 1.30pm on Wednesday (local time) when he set out on a short stroll along a path between Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi, an official said.

His wife, Dr Claire Bailey, reported him missing on Thursday morning.

A search operation was launched by police, the coast guard and fire brigade on the small island in the eastern Aegean Sea near Turkey, another official said.

Mosley, 67, is a broadcaster well known in the UK for programmes including the BBC series Trust Me, I'm a Doctor.

He also appeared on BBC's The One Show and ITV's This Morning.

He popularised the 5:2 diet which endorses intermittent fasting and has written cookbooks with his wife.

Helicopters are being used in the search for British broadcaster Dr Michael Mosley, who is holidaying with his wife on the Greek island of Symi. Photo: Panormitis Chatzigiannakis/via Reuters

A fire brigade team has been deployed from the nearby island of Rhodes and was using drones to find him.

Police have also requested a helicopter, the first official said.

Symi is a sparsely populated rocky island about 17km long with about 2500 residents.