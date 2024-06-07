TV doctor missing on Greek island

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Well-known British journalist Michael Mosley is missing after taking a coastal walk alone on the Greek island of Symi, police have confirmed.
His wife, Dr Claire Bailey, reported him missing on Thursday morning.
A search operation was launched by police, the coast guard and fire brigade on the small island in the eastern Aegean Sea near Turkey, another official said.
Mosley, 67, is a broadcaster well known in the UK for programmes including the BBC series Trust Me, I'm a Doctor.
He also appeared on BBC's The One Show and ITV's This Morning.
He popularised the 5:2 diet which endorses intermittent fasting and has written cookbooks with his wife.
Police have also requested a helicopter, the first official said.
Symi is a sparsely populated rocky island about 17km long with about 2500 residents.