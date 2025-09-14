'Horrific work': Paedophiles targeted in NSW blitz

More than a dozen accused paedophiles, including a man who allegedly live-streamed child abuse from the Phillipines, have been arrested in a string of police raids.

Australian Federal Police launched sweeping operations linked to the possession and distribution of child abuse material.

More than 140 police swarmed on houses as they raided 15 properties across New South Wales, including in Chittaway Bay, Cranebrook, Meadowbank, and Sylvania.

Nine people were arrested and charged.

Those apprehended included men and a woman accused of uploading, transmitting and distributing images and videos of children.

The most significant arrest involved a 62-year-old man, who allegedly paid for live online child sexual abuse involving minors offshore on three occasions.

It's alleged the man, from Wyongah on the Central Coast, exchanged almost 200 messages and paid an alleged Filipino child trafficker for the live-streamed child abuse.

He has already faced court and been remanded in custody.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail.

Another man posed as a female online and engaged in sexualised conversations with minors and received sexually explicit content.

The only woman charged as part of the NSW raids is accused of uploading child abuse material to a social media platform.

Police allege the makeup artist also received more than 100 illicit videos and images from an instant messaging app.

Others caught up in the raids include a member of the defence force and a high-ranking firefighter.

Police also arrested six men over separate allegations of online and real-world exploitation of children.

Those arrests were made as part of a National Child Protection Week operation.

The investigations were sparked by reports from national and international law enforcement agencies, Detective Sergeant Jarrod Cook said.

A counter-child exploitation team trawled though masses of sickening images to identify and pursue online sexual predators and remove children from harm.

"It is confronting and horrific work, but our investigators know their efforts are critical to safeguard our vulnerable young people," Det Sgt Cook said.

Those arrested included a 34-year-old Adelaide man charged with maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child, and others charged with possession, procurement and dissemination of child abuse material.

The maximum penalties for these offences range from 12 years to life imprisonment.