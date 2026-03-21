US sending Marines, amphibious assault ship to Middle East

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio step out from Marine One to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Photo: Reuters

The US military is deploying thousands more Marines to the Middle East, officials told Reuters on Friday, as President Donald Trump accused NATO allies of cowardice over their reluctance to send forces to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway, conduit for around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, has been effectively closed to most shipping since the United States and Israel launched the war against Iran almost three weeks ago.

Vital energy infrastructure in both Iran and neighbouring Gulf states has also been attacked, andoil prices have jumped about 50% since the start of the war on February 28, threatening a global economic shock.

More than 2000 people have been killed, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, while Americans, facing sharply higher prices, appear increasingly concerned at signs the war could expand further.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed almost two-thirds of Americans believe Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war, with only 7% supporting such a move.

On Friday, Israel’s military said it carried out two large waves of air strikes on Tehran and central Iran, targeting weapons production facilities and sites storing ballistic missile launchers and components. Israel faced multiple waves of missile attacks from Iran, according to the Israeli military, triggering air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where explosions from interceptions were heard.

Fragments from an Iranian missile struck Jerusalem on Friday, landing just outside the Old City, which is sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims, according to a photograph released by the police. There were no reports of injuries or casualties.

Kuwait's state oil firm said its Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery had suffered multiple drone attacks that set some units alight, the latest energy facility hit by Iran in recent days.

TROOPS DEPLOY

Three US officials told Reuters that 2500 Marines, along with the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, and accompanying warships would deploy to the region, although they did not say what their role would be.

Two officials said there had been no decision on whether to send troops into Iran itself. Sources have earlier told Reuters that possible targets could include Iran's coast or Kharg Island oil export hub.

Trump said the United States was close to reaching its goals in the war, which include degrading Iran's military and preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon, and may wind down its military effort.

Trump also called US allies cowards for declining to help open the Strait of Hormuz while fighting continued in a conflict they were not consulted about beforehand.

Several allies have pledged to join "appropriate efforts" to ensure safe passage through the strait, but Germany and France have both said fighting must stop first. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he would speak to Trump this weekend.

The UK government authorised the US to use its bases in Britain to strike Iranian missile sites that are targeting ships in the strait.

END OF RAMADAN AND PERSIAN NEW YEAR

As Muslims around the region tried to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which ends the fasting month of Ramadan, and Iranians marked Nowruz, the Persian New Year, new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a message of defiance.

Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since the Israeli attack that killed his father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the war's first day, said Iranians had responded with unity and resistance and "dealt a disorienting blow to the enemy".

US and Israeli officials say Iran can still hit back, even though weeks of bombing have severely weakened the government and depleted its stock of missiles and drones.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked Haifa and Tel Aviv with multi-warhead missiles and used drones to attack weapons stocks at US bases, including Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain. No comment was immediately available from US forces.

The semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim said intelligence minister Esmail Ahmadi was killed, the latest of dozens of leading figures assassinated by Israel.

"We have nobody to talk to," Trump said. "And you know what? We like it that way."

FUEL PRICES CLIMB AHEAD OF US ELECTIONS

Soaring US diesel and gasoline prices may hurt Trump's core political support as his Republicans prepare to defend slim majorities in November's congressional elections.

On Friday, the benchmark price of Brent crude oil was up slightly, near $US110, after surging the day before on growing fears that the largest ever disruption to world energy supplies would trigger a global economic shock.

Flows of crude and petroleum have dropped by about 12 million barrels per day - roughly 12% of global demand - due to output cuts and export halts by Gulf producers.

Those barrels cannot easily be replaced by the industries that rely on them, and will be felt for months or even years.

A major Qatari gas field was disrupted by an Iranian strike, and Iraq on Friday declared force majeure on all oilfields developed by foreign oil companies.