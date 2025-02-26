US, Ukraine 'agree terms' of critical minerals deal

Volodymyr Zelenskiy (left) and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters (file)

The US and Ukraine have agreed on the terms of a draft minerals deal central to Kyiv's push to win Washington's support as President Donald Trump seeks to rapidly end the war with Russia, two sources with knowledge of the matter say.

Trump told reporters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to come to Washington later this week to sign the deal. The two leaders exchanged hostile words last week.

Trump said some form of peacekeeping troops are needed in Ukraine if an agreement to end the conflict is struck. Moscow, which launched an invasion of Ukraine three years ago, has refused to accept any deployment of NATO forces.

The president's rush to impose an end to Russia's war in Ukraine and his lurch toward Moscow has stoked fears of far-reaching US concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin that could undermine security in Ukraine and Europe and alter the geopolitical landscape.

It was not immediately clear whether the agreement carries any specific US security guarantees that Ukraine had sought or if Washington has committed to sending additional military aid.

One of the sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday that future weapons shipments are still being discussed between Washington and Kyiv.

Trump last week falsely called Zelenskiy an unpopular "dictator" who needed to cut a quick peace deal or lose his country. The Ukrainian leader said the US president was living in a "disinformation bubble".

Officials on both sides have agreed to the draft and advised it should be signed, the source said.

The deal could open up Ukraine's vast mineral wealth to the US, with Trump seeking hundreds of billions of dollars to repay Washington for its support for Kyiv.

Zelenskiy refused to sign an earlier draft of a minerals agreement as Washington sought rights to $US500 billion ($NZ873 billion) in Ukraine's natural wealth. Kyiv protested it had received far less than that in US aid and the deal lacked the security guarantees Ukraine needs.

One of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, told Reuters the White House had proposed Zelenskiy's visit. Another source familiar with the matter said Zelenskiy may meet lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but the schedule was in flux.

“I hear that he's coming on Friday," Trump told reporters. "Certainly it's okay with me … And he would like to sign it together with me. And I understand that's a big deal, very big deal."

EUROPEAN ALLIES SCRAMBLE

European officials have been left flat-footed by Trump's decisions to hold talks on ending the war in Ukraine with Russia, spurning both Kyiv and Europe, and by his administration's warning that the U.S. was no longer primarily focused on Europe's security.

A White House meeting could give Zelenskiy a chance to make his case for continued US support directly to Trump, who last week falsely accused Kyiv of starting the war.

Ukraine has deposits of 22 of the 34 minerals identified by the European Union as critical, according to Ukrainian data. They include industrial and construction materials, ferroalloy, precious and non-ferrous metals and some rare earth elements.

Ukraine's reserves of graphite, a key component in electric vehicle batteries and nuclear reactors, represent 20% of global resources.