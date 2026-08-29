An extremely low flyover above DHL Stadium amazed rugby fans, before the Springboks' win over the All Blacks in Cape Town - but not everyone was impressed.

In footage shared on social media, several jets were seen flying at low altitude over DHL Stadium before the match.

The flyby was put on by Airlink, an official partner of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry.

Fans in the stadium could be heard reacting in awe of the low flyover.

Even the All Blacks were stunned, posting a video on their Instagram with the caption "That's impressive".

But not everyone was convinced, with many in the comment sections expressing concern that the plans had flown way too low.

Others argued both the pilots and the jets would have been properly equipped to put on such a show and there was no need for people to be worried.