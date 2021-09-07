Tuesday, 7 September 2021

The Wire's Michael K Williams found dead at 54

    Emmy nominated Michael Kenneth Williams found fame in The Wire, Lovecraft Country and Boardwalk...
    Emmy nominated Michael Kenneth Williams found fame in The Wire, Lovecraft Country and Boardwalk Empire. Photo: Reuters
    Michael K Williams, who played the character Omar Little in the TV series The Wire, has been found dead in his New York apartment. He was 54.

    Lieutenant John Grimpel, a spokesman for the New York Police Department, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday after a 2pm emergency phone call to emergency operators 

    Williams, who received a 2021 Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, also found fame for his role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

    The NYPD said there was an "ongoing investigation" into Williams's death and that the New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death at a later time. 

