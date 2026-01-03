Woman killed in rare suspected mountain lion attack

Mountain lions are common in the Front Range area where the woman hiker was found. Photo: Getty Images

A hiker in Colorado has died in the state's first suspected fatal mountain lion attack in more than 25 years, authorities say.

The woman was found unresponsive by other hikers on the Crosier Mountain trail northeast of Estes Park about noon on Thursday (local time).

The hikers saw a mountain lion near the woman's body and scared it away by throwing rocks.

A doctor was among the hikers and attended to the woman but found no pulse, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told reporters.

CPW officers responded to the scene and shot dead two lions in the area. It is not known whether one or multiple animals were involved in the suspected attack, the agency said in a statement.

It is believed the woman was hiking alone.

“There were signs that this was consistent with a mountain lion attack,” Van Hoose told a news conference.

Mountain lion attacks on humans in Colorado are rare, with 28 reported to CPW since 1990. The last fatal attack was in 1999.

CPW pathologists are performing necropsies on the dead animals to check for abnormalities and neurological diseases like rabies and avian influenza, as well as human DNA, Van Hoose said.

CPW policy mandates the killing of any mountain lion involved in an attack on a human so as to prevent repeat incidents.

If human DNA is not found on either dead lion, authorities will continue to search for animals that may have been involved, Van Hoose said.

Larimer County Coroner will release the identity of the victim and cause of death, she said.

Colorado has a healthy mountain lion population, estimated by CPW to be between 3800 and 4400 adults. Conservation efforts have brought the species back from near extinction in the 1960s due to bounty hunting.

Mountain lions are common in the Front Range area where the woman was found, Van Hoose said.

The big cats go down to lower elevations in winter in search of prey like deer and elk, increasing chances of encounters with humans.