Brushcutter for Cape Wanbrow

Brian Harrison and Katrina and Andy Hazelhurst at the Stihl shop in Oamaru, with their newly purchased brushcutter.

The Dog Owner's Group, Cape Wanbrow (DOG) recently received a grant from the Waitaki District Council for a brushcutter and accessories.

This will assist volunteers to keep their tracks in trim and to keep vegetation clear of their tree plantings and in reducing boxthorn and other woody weeds at the 'dog park section' of Cape Wanbrow.

We have a policy of not using any herbicides/poisons and have had to rely on using our own equipment in the past.

Last year we received a grant from the Otago Regional Council for 300 trees and tree guards, which were planted out last winter and are thriving alongside the many plantings we have done over the last few years.

Having this equipment means we can stay on top of maintenance, as in the past we mostly weeded by hand or used our own equipment, which was not up to the tough conditions of the Cape.

We would also like to mention our local Stihl shop in Oamaru who gave us many extras with our purchase. Local business supporting local volunteers.

- Janette McKenzie