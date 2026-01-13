Giant puffball in Port Chalmers

Stan Spiers of Port Chalmers arrived home after a brief holiday away at Lake Ohau, to find a giant puffball on his property.

He went down to check what he thought was a "giant white cat" and to his surprise and intrigue saw the big brute of a fungi.

" I came home from holiday and thought it was a cat lying in the back yard, but saw it was a massive puffball".

He carefully prised it out of its position and took it inside, so amazed and interested to weigh it and it came in at a whopping 1.1kg.

With the odd weather Dunedin has experienced over the summer its no surprise that these puffballs will be popping up all over the place.

But those of us in Port Chalmers know that Stan is a very "fun guy" to be around!

- Rachel Williams