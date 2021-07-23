Friday, 23 July 2021

Science behind the Olympic Games

    An 18-month-long project to highlight the science behind the Olympic Games is finally coming to fruition.


    Originally timed to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, educators from Otago museum and the University of Otago are showing keen youngsters the effects of exercise and hydration on the body.

    Otago Museum Marketing Manager Kate Oktay said the joint project combines science communicators from Otago Museum, and experts from the University of Otago.

    "There is some ground-breaking development in avatar technology from the University of Otago," Kate Oktay said..

    The programme is partially funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter