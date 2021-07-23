An 18-month-long project to highlight the science behind the Olympic Games is finally coming to fruition.



Originally timed to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, educators from Otago museum and the University of Otago are showing keen youngsters the effects of exercise and hydration on the body.

Otago Museum Marketing Manager Kate Oktay said the joint project combines science communicators from Otago Museum, and experts from the University of Otago.

"There is some ground-breaking development in avatar technology from the University of Otago," Kate Oktay said..

The programme is partially funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).