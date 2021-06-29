All hands to the plough

Farmers in the Heriot district, West Otago, turn out in force with their teams for a ploughing bee to assist Mr John Gordon on his newly-acquired farm. — Otago Witness, 6.9.1921

A kindly action towards a new neighbour was performed on Friday last by a number of farmers in the Clarksville district (states the Bruce Herald), who sent eight teams to do a day's ploughing for Mr F.L. Magon, a returned soldier, who has recently purchased “Glen Bank” farm. A considerable area of ground was turned over.

In defence of Invercargill

At their meeting last night, the City Fathers rose in arms to defend the fair name of Invercargill against the charges made by Mr William Bradley

(generally known as “Cairo” Bradley), an evangelist who recently stated that he had met as bad cesspools in Invercargill as anything he had struck

in other parts of the world (wires our Invercargill correspondent). In referring to the matter, the Mayor Mr J. F. Lillicrap said that it did seem rather late in the day to bring the matter up, but he had been approached by several prominent citizens, who considered that an official denial should be made. The Mayor went on to read testimonies from the Inspector of Police and Mr A. McLean, city missioner for 18 years, both of whom stated that Invercargill was one of the cleanest towns they knew. Several councillors took heated exception to Mr Bradley’s remarks, and a motion of denial was passed unanimously.

Shipping companies curtail services

Officials at the head office of the Union Company stated yesterday that the earnings of all steamers engaged in all trades had been so abnormally reduced that the various companies had no option but to curtail sailings. In fact the traffic at the present moment was only one third of what it was six months ago. It had been found necessary under these circumstances to reduce the weekly sailings between Sydney and Wellington and between Sydney and Auckland to an interval of 10 days in each case. Care had been taken, however, when drafting the new timetable, to provide for a five day interval between the sailings from Auckland and Wellington. This new arrangement will provide the public with a good opportunity of travel. Both the Union Company and the Huddart-Parker Company regret the necessity of curtailing the intercolonial sailings, but it was pointed out by the management of the Union Company that the expense as regards wages, labour in ports, overhaul to steamers, and the high cost of fuel was still “at the peak”. These conditions, together with the reduced traffic both in passengers and freight, meant that the vessels were not covering the expenses.

Minister impressed with training

What seemed to most impress the Minister of Education in his inspection of Christchurch suburban schools on Monday (says the Press) was the

method of training the children at the Sumner School for Deaf to speak and read. The director (Mr J.E. Stevens) explained there was nothing wrong

with the vocal cords of the children, but as they had never heard speech they had not attempted to speak, and only made vocal sounds. They were, as a rule, exceptionally intelligent, and by teaching them to closely watch the labial movements of the instructor, and making them at the moment interested in an object, they were thus able to know the meaning of the words, although they could not hear them spoken. There are now 115 pupils on the roll at the Sumner Institute.

— ODT, 29.6.1921.