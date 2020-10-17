Breeding revolution

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firms on shaky ground
There are several disturbing elements in the trade position, notably failures at Amsterdam, in Java and at Christiania, the trouble of a Mincing Lane firm and the limited moratorium in Cuba — all more or less due to over-speculation in sugar, rubber and other commodities.
The position in many neutral countries is causing alarm, particularly Scandinavia. During the war neutral countries made huge profits through supplying the belligerents, and many new firms indulged in the wild buying of commodities, forcing prices unduly. Since the Armistice the value of these articles has steadily declined, and many of the speculators are now burdened with a large stock which is unsaleable except at a heavy loss.
Unwelcome passenger
A Waihemo councillor had a strange experience while travelling in a motor car the other night. Wandering on the roadside in defiance of the county by-laws, a cow, startled by the glaring headlights, gave a bewildered leap and landed on the rear seat of the car. Fortunately, the back portion of the car was unoccupied at the time, and the intruder was quickly ejected, leaving behind her plain traces of her unexpected ascent upon the moving car.
— ODT, 18.10.1920.