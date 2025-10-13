Laundry shed in hot water

Mud and steam erupt in Rotorua on the site of Mr R. Simpson's wash-house, destroyed by a new geyser which shot up from 30 to 100 feet (10 to 30m) every 20 to 45 minutes before subsiding. — Otago Witness, 20.10.1925

Milk them or eat them

Rotorua: A new geyser which developed destructive tendencies the other day and destroyed Mr K. Simpson’s washhouse near the Utahina Bridge, had a brief but spectacular career. After erupting every 20 minutes to a height of 30 feet, it slowed down to a 45-minute schedule and increased its explosive force. At 7pm it put up a shot that was estimated at 100ft, and sent up a body of stones and debris. A large number of spectators gathered to see the display. The following morning it had retreated underground, and the water in the crater was merely tepid.

Dairying with poor cows is sure to make the dairyman poor. Cows that do not produce economically are more suitable for beef or canneries than for milk. Get good cows for dairy purposes.

Councillor wears bowler hat

"I am surprised at the attitude of the St Kilda Bowling Club," remarked Cr Longworth at the meeting of the St. Kilda Borough Council last night. "I am a bowler myself, and was prepared to give the club every consideration. It is absolutely wrong that last year’s rates have not been paid. The club should have paid these as promised, and, if it did not agree to the council's charge, surely an amicable settlement could have been arrived at in connection with this year’s rates."

The discussion arose when a letter from the St Kilda Bowling Club was read stating that an annual rental of £12 10s was not acceptable to them. They considered that the club's offer of £10 per annum was a very fair one. Cr Leary was firmly of the opinion that the club had not treated the council fairly. It had not paid last year's rates as it had agreed to do. Considerable discussion followed, the Mayor pointing out that the council did not wish to antagonise the club over the matter. Cr Leary then moved "That the clerk write to the club stating that unless the amount already owing was paid steps would be taken to ensure its recovery."

Anglicans defend Good Friday

The second session of the twentieth Synod of the Diocese of Dunedin was opened yesterday afternoon. The Rev H.O. Fenton moved "That Synod views with concern the rapidly growing tendency to make Good Friday a day of sport and pleasure, and urges all church-people to do their utmost by precept and personal example to secure due observance of the day commemorating the death of the world's Redeemer."

Every form of sport, he said, took place in Dunedin on Good Friday. His bone of contention was that a tennis tournament had been held close to the church, and there had been a line of motor cars standing outside the ground and there was cheering. In the entry form to the tournament men were compelled to play on Good Friday, but women could take their choice. We were compelled to observe Anzac Day whether we had a personal interest in it or not. He objected to a small section of people taking a feast day of the Church and turning it into field day.

DCC’s cycleway woes

The "cycle" track along Cumberland street and the Anderson’s Bay road would appear to require some better control by the City Council. The question whether the track is really a "footpath" or a "cycle" track, or both, should be cleared up, and, moreover, the council should take steps to see that it is not used as a highway by heavy vehicles. In some parts of the track along Cumberland street there are large holes full of yellow-coloured water, and on the Anderson’s Bay road — opposite the Caledonian Ground — the track has been destroyed altogether.

Physed drill questioned

Whether the outside physical exercises which the school children are called upon to go through are altogether in the best interests of their health may be a matter of opinion. Seemingly they have to parade and go through the exercises whether they are feeling well or not. Yesterday morning a large number of children was noticed standing on the hot asphalt of a city school playground, hatless, and under a glaring sun, going through exercises, under the control of the physical instructor. A Dunedin doctor who was interviewed on the question of the benefit to be derived from these exercises was not at all enthusiastic. — ODT, 13.10.1925

