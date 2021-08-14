Crowd carries victorious All Blacks

Winners, (from left) C.G. Aitken (captain), H.E. Nicholls, C. Badley, W. Duncan, P. Storey, J. Steele, J. Moffitt, J. Richardson, J.G. Donald, A. White, E. Hughes, R.Fogarty, M. Nicholls, E. Bellis, C.M. Kingstone. — Otago Witness, 16.8.1921.

The great interest evinced in the match between the New Zealand and South African teams was proved by the fact that the most sanguine expectations in regard to the attendance were realised, there being fully 23,000 people on the ground.

The game was worthy of the crowd and worthy of the day that favoured it.

Never has such a scene of enthusiasm been seen at a football match in Dunedin. To every one present the fast, open exhibition must have been really inspiring. Every incident was watched with breathless interest, every noteworthy performance drew its meed of applause. It was soon apparent that a heroic struggle was to eventuate, and that the spectators were to get their money's worth, and they quickly recognised the fact.

When the second spell commenced with New Zealand 5 points to the bad excitement was raised to a great pitch, both teams making the pace very hot.

Up and down went the teams, and then came New Zealand’s first score, Morkel being beaten by the bounce over the line, and Bellis securing the ball before the Greens could throw themselves upon it. The scene all round the ground baffles description.

Everywhere there was nothing but yelling, cheers, and screaming; hats and sticks were thrown up in the air in thousands; even overcoats went soaring far, while the waving headgear of the tennis girls and the mad delight of the schoolboys added to the pandemonium. Following the resumption of play came the prolonged onslaught of the South Africans on the New Zealand line.

Every effort was fruitless, and the enthusiasm of the crowd rose and rose till Steel broke through in a brilliant dash from midway on the grandstand side and a desperate race with Meyer ensued. As Steel grounded the ball behind the posts it might almost be said that not a foot was touching the ground in Carisbrook; not a hat was on any head, not a voice silent. Then came the kick, laughter greeting the premature charge, only to be followed by the delight at the converted try. The third and final score really put the issue beyond doubt, it being obvious then that the South Africans had “shot their bolt’’ though they still had a spectacular turn to offer. The scene that followed the bell was of the wildest and most extraordinary character. The crowd dashed on to the ground from all directions with rapturous cries, and soon the All Blacks were to be seen being borne into the pavilion. A crowd hung in front of the dressing rooms, and the demonstration, with continued cheering, was continued for quite a while. Whatever one may think of the national sport as a game there can be no doubt of its genuine grip on the community; such a scene as that of Saturday is beyond the power of the camera; no artist could paint it. It is worthy of a great poet, and a great poet alone could adequately record its spirit and its inspiration.

Small birds damage orchards

To the editor: Sir, The damage for which the small bird is responsible in the orchards of Central Otago is of such moment to orchardists that I would ask you to be good enough to

insert this letter, hoping that it may reach the eye of some person who can suggest a means of coping with the evil. Particularly would I ask the Government inspectors (rabbit

inspectors) to let us hear from them as to how they would deal with this pest.