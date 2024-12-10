Tennis team chosen

The Otago tennis team selected to play South Canterbury in an interprovincial tournament. Back row: Mr J. Tregear, Miss Pattison, Dr Jenkins, Miss Romans, Mr B. Guy, and Miss Bagley. Front row: Mr J. Fulton, Miss Barclay, Mr W. Bray (Captain), Miss Macadam, Mr G.I. Black, and Miss Cook. — Otago Witness, 23.12.1924

The following team has been selected to play in the representative lawn tennis match, Otago v. South Canterbury, at Anderson’s Bay on Saturday.

Men: Bray (captain), Guy, Tregear, Fulton, Black, and Jenkins; emergencies Duthie and Gale.

Ladies: Misses Pattison, Barclay, Cook, Romans, Hart and Bagley; emergencies Miss Macadam and Mrs Piddington.

There’s no place like it

"In the Home Country"— A correspondent, reviving an old controversy, asks for a justification of the term "Home" as applied either to country or politics. "The Home Land! Home Politics!" he exclaims; "why not ‘Britain’ and ‘British politics’?"

The point need not be lightly dismissed; but may it not be retorted that New Zealand is a part of Britain and that New Zealand politics are essentially British? The use of the word "British," applied to the affairs of the Home Country (there I am again !) does not represent any clear distinction.

The critic goes on to say; "New Zealand is my ‘home,’ and I rather resent the idea that I should be obliged to seek my patriotic domicile many thousands of miles away." My friend, I will not say that you are a pro-Boer or a pro-German or the littlest of New

Zealanders; but there is a nasty tang about your reference to a "domicile many thousands of miles away." If you are not careful, you will be interned when the next war comes along.

Meanwhile, letting you off lightly, I beseech you to allow some of us to retain just a tinge of a time-honoured "Home" sentiment which, if not conclusively logical, is based on grounds of perennial solidity. I, for one, shall still use Home, sweet Home, in the old sense, when alluding to public affairs, while never, never forgetting the deep, intimate, domestic significance of the term.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

Head start for medical library

An exceptionally attractive opportunity of building up a library for the Otago Medical School was disclosed in a letter from Sir H. Lindo Ferguson to the Rev Dr Cameron (Chancellor of the Otago University) at the meeting of the Otago University Council yesterday afternoon.

Writing from Washington, Sir Lindo said "At Philadelphia the College of Physicians has a magnificent library of medical works containing 125,000 to 150,000 volumes. Dr Harte, when in Dunedin, said that possibly they would help us from their duplicates. I saw the duplicates, many of which are valuable books, and which include valuable series of journals which we are sadly lacking. The committee have offered to let me have the entire lot at 10 cents a volume, which, seeing that many are valued at up to 10 dollars a volume, was a nominal price. The number is between 11,000 and 12,000. I promptly closed on the offer, as it will mean a greater development of our library at one step than we could have hoped for in the next 25 years, and next day I gave a cheque for £150 to cover packing and insurance. The books will be shipped direct from Philadelphia next month, and the shippers will draw against the documents. The money will have to be found somehow — (laughter) — and I shall be glad if you will get the Finance Committee to reimburse me for the amount advanced so that it will come into this year’s accounts."

The Finance Committee was instructed to pay the amount advanced by Sir Lindo Ferguson.

Road conditions

A slip has occurred on Kilmog at the foot of the steep incline. The slip has been fenced off, but the barricade is projecting on the road, and should be passed with caution by traffic passing north.

— ODT, 10.12.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)