Couple mark 60th

Diamond wedding of Mr and Mrs Joseph Sparrow, on November 28, 1924. Joseph Sparrow and Sons was an ironworks in Willis St, Dunedin, and built bridges, gold dredges, steam engines, brass castings and ship parts. — Otago Witness, 6.1.1925

Cross-dressed for a bet

Advantage was taken at a social gathering held last evening in Trinity Methodist schoolroom, of presenting an illuminated address to Mr and Mrs Joseph Sparrow on the occasion of their diamond wedding. The address, which was signed by the minister and office-bearers of the church, bore testimony to the love and esteem in which the recipients were held by their fellow church members. The Rev H.E. Bellhouse, in making the presentation, spoke of their high Christian characters and the warm interest always shown in Christian work and enterprise by the aged couple. Mr W.H. Duke, on behalf of the officers and members of the church in an appropriate speech, spoke of the unflagging interest displayed, and the continued loyalty and support in Christian enterprise, by Mr and Mrs Sparrow, and trusted that in their declining years God’s richest blessings may rest upon them. Mr Sparrow, in accepting the gift, said that it was about 53 years ago since he first became attached to Trinity Church; and although there had been intervals in which he has attended other churches owing to changes of residence, he always looked on Trinity Church as his mother church, and he had never had cause to regret his choice. He thanked the donors for their thoughtful gift, which he hoped would be kept as an heirloom in his family. Mrs Sparrow said she also much appreciated the gift.

There is at least one man in Dunedin who will think twice in future before donning the clothing of a woman and masquerading as such in public. He had the temerity to venture in to the Olympic Skating Hall on Saturday night last, and again on Sunday night, and had he but stayed a few minutes he would never have undergone the unenviable experience that was his lot. There was a fair-sized crowd present on the Saturday night when a tall thin "woman’’, dressed in a black frock, walked slowly down the hall swinging a multi-coloured beaded bag, and wearing a fur-lined overcoat. Her head was swathed in a long pink veil, which set off to some extent the powdered features beneath. Inquiring looks were cast in "her" direction. With perfect sang froid "she" withstood the battery of eyes, and even went so far as to dance with a man. Questions were on everyone’s lips, but they remained unanswered, and, at a late hour, the mysterious personage disappeared. On the Sunday "she" returned dressed as before and possessing the same self-assurance. There was no loss of time on the part of several men this time, and many accosted "her" and asked for a dance. To each "she" tossed her head and moved off to sit alone. It was then that one of the officials approached the stranger and demanded an explanation. None was forthcoming and so "she" was escorted to the office. There the masquerader admitted his identity, and was immediately greeted with dire threats. The end of it was that the man, not without much pleading, was taken in to the middle of the hall, and before everyone was forced to remove the veil. With head bowed he walked away from these gathered around and made for the door and safety. — ODT, 5.12.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden