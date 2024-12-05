Couple mark 60th

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cross-dressed for a bet
There is at least one man in Dunedin who will think twice in future before donning the clothing of a woman and masquerading as such in public. He had the temerity to venture in to the Olympic Skating Hall on Saturday night last, and again on Sunday night, and had he but stayed a few minutes he would never have undergone the unenviable experience that was his lot. There was a fair-sized crowd present on the Saturday night when a tall thin "woman’’, dressed in a black frock, walked slowly down the hall swinging a multi-coloured beaded bag, and wearing a fur-lined overcoat. Her head was swathed in a long pink veil, which set off to some extent the powdered features beneath. Inquiring looks were cast in "her" direction. With perfect sang froid "she" withstood the battery of eyes, and even went so far as to dance with a man. Questions were on everyone’s lips, but they remained unanswered, and, at a late hour, the mysterious personage disappeared. On the Sunday "she" returned dressed as before and possessing the same self-assurance. There was no loss of time on the part of several men this time, and many accosted "her" and asked for a dance. To each "she" tossed her head and moved off to sit alone. It was then that one of the officials approached the stranger and demanded an explanation. None was forthcoming and so "she" was escorted to the office. There the masquerader admitted his identity, and was immediately greeted with dire threats. The end of it was that the man, not without much pleading, was taken in to the middle of the hall, and before everyone was forced to remove the veil. With head bowed he walked away from these gathered around and made for the door and safety. — ODT, 5.12.1924
Compiled by Peter Dowden