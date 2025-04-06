Art hub holding first exhibition

Palmerston artists Dianne Lewis (left) and Zenobia Southcombe with their artwork in the ‘‘No Place Like Home’’ postcard exhibition in Palmerston. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

"No Place Like Home" is the first formal exhibition at the new Community Art Hub in Palmerston.

The exhibition of postcard-sized art opens tomorrow at the hub at 34 Burraness St.

The hub opened last November and provides a learning and exhibition space for rural artists.

Over 150 artists have entered work in the postcard exhibition, which includes collage, painting, printmaking, photography and fibre arts.

Exhibition co-ordinator and artist Zenobia Southcombe said the calibre and range of work entered was exciting.

"I’m really, really pleased and impressed with how many entries came through. There is quite a range of interpretation as well," she said.

The postcard size and theme was for "greater accessibility" and broader interpretation by the entrants.

"It's not scary because it's just a little piece ... no matter how diverse the works are, they still work as an exhibition or a display," Southcombe said.

Flag Swamp-based artist Nic Dempster will judge the artwork, with prizes for the top three to be awarded tomorrow night.

Southcombe also ran the Puketapu Radio Pop Up art show in Palmerston last year.

That was inspired by her experience as part of the Revitalise Our Places Oamaru (Ropo) programme.

When East Otago artists realised the pop-up programme was not to be extended to Palmerston they banded together to create something of their own.

Public workshops by artists Alicia Hall and Leanne Breet and funded by Creative NZ were offered in the leadup to the exhibition.

These included in felted landscapes and mixed media.

Southcombe also ran creative drawing workshops with artist and teacher Rachel Foster at East Otago High School.

The workshops were a way to help people prepare for the postcard exhibition and to make art more accessible to all, Southcombe said.

"Alicia’s aim is to have a place where lots of different artists can come in and teach lots of different workshops, so that we all get to learn different things without having to travel 50km either way."

The art hub is the inspiration of Palmerston artist and author Hall, who hosts it on her property.

The postcard exhibition is open from 10am to 2pm on Thursday to Saturday during April. It is closed on public holidays.