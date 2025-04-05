Rock up and be mesmerised

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A faint track encircles an ampitheatre. Free open space allows car-worn children a downhill chase, the big sister forgetting her adolescent awkwardness and the wee brother loving the sudden spark.
Initially, the rocks appear elephantine merely in size; they’re an uplifted seabed. But spend a bit of time here and things change.
The landscape doesn’t make sense, doesn’t slot into humanoid expectations.
Walk and absorb. Wander at will. Just human, just rocks. Smooth shapes and bareness.
Alas, nature’s call reminds us of the conveniences of modern living and lo, there’s a long drop, disguised behind rocks near the carpark. Thanks to post-pandemic modern manners, there’s even hand sanitiser.
We return to our bikes, campervans and cars, and whisk ourselves away.