Dangerous dog classification appealed after alleged attack

A Queenstown dog owner has appealed a dangerous dog classification on the grounds he did not see the alleged attack, despite it happening only metres away.

A report for the appeal hearing yesterday said the victim was walking with his 3-month-old golden retriever on a leash when he was attacked by Thad, a 4-year-old Catahoula leopard, on November 5 last year.

The dog ran down the driveway and charged him, biting him "multiple times" as he held his puppy to his chest.

Thad’s owner, Cameron Macdonald, emerged from his property and pulled his dog off the victim before apologising, the victim said.

The victim suffered bite wounds on his face and arms, which were "covered in blood", and he went immediately to Lakes District Hospital for treatment.

The report for the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s dog control committee said medical records confirmed the victim sustained bite wounds on the right side of his face and both forearms.

He was given antibiotics and a tetanus shot.

Thad was classified as dangerous four weeks later, which means he must be muzzled whenever he leaves his property.

Mr Macdonald told the panel he was mowing a lawn at his home when he saw Thad go down the driveway towards the road.

A short time later he saw Thad standing next to the victim, but did not see any attack or blood on the victim.

"I was in plain view the whole time."

The victim was "upset" and told him he should have his dog tied up.

The alleged attack was "completely out of character" for Thad, he said.

Although he was a "deer-indicating" dog, he did not chase and hold animals.

Asked about Thad being reported twice to the council for roaming in 2021 and 2022, he said visitors to his property had left a gate open on both occasions.

Panel chairman Lyal Cocks said it had a sworn statement from the victim and corroborating medical evidence, and asked why anyone would try to "set him up" with a false complaint.

Mr Macdonald suggested the victim had been injured by his puppy’s claws while "picking him up".

Mr Cocks said the panel would reserve its decision.

