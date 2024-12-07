Otago wins provincial opener

The Otago cricket team which beat Southland. — Otago Witness, 16.12.1924

Bring slamming to a close

The weather was overcast and somewhat threatening for the resumption of the Otago-Southland cricket match at Carisbrook on Saturday morning. Light showers fell twice during the afternoon, but on the whole the weather was fine. Otago's two not-out batsmen, Knight and Douglas, carried the overnight score from 272 to 302 before Knight put up a fatal catch off Poole. For the last wicket they had carried the score from 154 to 302, and it is generally believed that this total of 148 is a record for a last-wicket partnership in interprovincial cricket in the dominion. Knight’s display in particular was a very fine one, and it was only his notable individual effort that redeemed the whole match from mediocrity. Southland started their second innings at noon with 135 to make to reach Otago’s first innings score, and as their best men soon began to go it was early seen that they were going to have difficulty in avoiding an innings defeat. As a matter of fact, they failed to do so by a matter of 26 runs.

Have you ever noticed how many motorists and passengers slam the door when alighting from a car? Everyone seems to take it for granted that the door should be slammed. There can be no doubt that a deal of the damage and dilapidation suffered by car bodies is due to the slamming of the doors. This shock to the whole frame construction of the body has its effect in loosening of joints and panelling and starting those squeaks and rattles which indicate a body whose members are not sufficiently in rigid attachment with each other. Body-builders put doorstraps on doors to prevent them being flung back on their hinges, and it seems remarkable that they have made no provision for checking the door as it closes into position.

Surf’s up

The opening of the St Clair Life-saving and Surf Bathing Club attracted a good crowd to St Clair on Saturday afternoon, despite the threatening weather conditions. The opening ceremony was performed by Mr T.K. Sidey MP, who, in a brief speech, referred to the past activities and success of the club, and expressed the hope that it would be as successful in the future.

A number of swimmers then set out to entertain the public by means of a surf board competition, which was keenly contested and much enjoyed. The club members also gave an interesting life-saving display, which was carried though without a hitch. Several races for children were held, and the afternoon proved thoroughly enjoyable.

Do these names ring a bell?

A peculiar incident in the form of the reappearance of a long-lost wedding ring on the Te Anau-Milford track is reported. One of the trackmen, when making a new waterway, discovered the ring, and the oldest "inhabitant" on the track stated that he remembered faintly a honeymoon couple losing their wedding ring many years ago and their distress over the matter. Unfortunately no note of the name or address of the couple was taken, and it will be hard to trace the owner. The ring was inscribed “From John to May."

Sanatorium nearly done

The building of the Waipiata Sanatorium is making good progress. The nurses’ home is completed and furnished, and has been occupied for the last two or three weeks. — ODT, 8.12.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden