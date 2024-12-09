Seeds of success

Three acres of parsnip (left), two acres of long red mangold (right) and two acres of carrot (far right) being raised for seed at the Moa Seed farm, near Alexandra. — Otago Witness, 3.2.1925

One of the most interesting visits made by the Hon A.D. McLeod (Minister of Lands) in the course of his tour of Central Otago was that to the Moa seed farm, situated a few miles from Roxburgh, last week.

The farm was established about 1918 with the object of providing work for wounded soldiers who wished to acquire a knowledge of this important branch of industry. Later on the Moa Seed Farm Association came into existence, and it started operations in April, 1922.

A great deal of careful and painstaking work has been undertaken in the course of the few years that have elapsed since operations were commenced, and sufficient progress has been made to demonstrate clearly that pure seed with a very high percentage of germination can be raised in the dominion, and that the time will probably come when imported seeds will be displaced to a considerable extent by products grown in New Zealand.

Up to the present the quality of the seed has been entirely satisfactory, and no trouble has been experienced in disposing of the output. The only drawback is the cost of production, this being principally due to the high price paid for labour. Seeds of the following varieties are now being raised: mangolds, carrots, beetroot, onions, parsnips, potatoes, sweet peas, clovers, lucerne and various grasses.

British radio amateur talks to ODT

Mr C.W. Goyder, who has been communicating with New Zealand by wireless during the past few days, is about 20 years of age.

His experiments started before he left the Mill Hill School, near Hendon, North London, and he was responsible for setting up a transmitter some months ago by means of which he was one of the first amateurs to get into communication with other amateurs in the United States. He received a great amount of publicity on that occasion, but he is naturally prouder of this last achievement than of the previous one, as he now has, as it were, no more worlds to conquer.

The set he used to get in touch with Mr Bell, of Waihemo, was another he had assembled in one of the rooms of the science laboratory at Mill Hill School. Mr Goyder lives at Mill Hill, and he has been in the habit of getting up in the morning an hour or two before dawn and conducting his experiments. It was when Mr Goyder was trying to connect with America that he got into touch with New Zealand. It was quite a surprise probably to the operators at both ends.

Mr E.J. Symonds. of Gerrard’s Cross was really the first British experimenter to hear a New Zealand station. This was on Thursday morning. He was also the first to have his own Morse code messages heard in New Zealand the next morning. Mr Goyder, working the Mill Hill School set, then established the two-way communication on the Saturday morning. He repeated his performance on Sunday. Other amateurs tuned up to his wave length on Sunday and attempted to call New Zealand and, yesterday morning, Mr Goyder was again in communication with Mr Bell and sent a message of thanks for Mr Massey's congratulations.

— by ODT London correspondent

Hacking the packing knack

When you are packing, heavy things such as shoes should be put at the bottom of the box or suitcase, and the corners filled up with underwear, stockings, and odds and ends not spoiled by crushing. Fasten skirts at the band, allow the folds to fall evenly, and fold across as few times as possible with tissue paper between. Do not turn any garment inside out. Put best blouses and frocks on the top. Tie a piece of old kid glove over the corks and stoppers of bottles, and seal the string, and there is no fear of the contents escaping.

— ODT, 9.12.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)