Diplomat impressed by memorial

General Sir Andrew Russell lays a wreath at the new memorial at Chunuk Bair, Gallipoli. — Otago Witness, 14.7.1925

London, June 2: Sir James Allen has returned from his Mediterranean cruise, which included the visit to Gallipoli and the unveiling ceremony. Sir Andrew H. Russell, who also took part in the ceremony, left theOrmonde at Athens, but General Sir Alexander J. Godley and Lady Godley and the High Commissioner completed the passage on the Orient liner. On the night before the arrival of the liner at Southampton, Sir James took the opportunity of thanking the passengers, numbering about 400, for their attendance at the ceremony on Chunuk Bair. The High Commissioner has given me a few of the general impressions left on his mind after his day on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

"I was naturally very much pleased," said the High Commissioner, "that so many people took the trouble to cross the Peninsula and take such a deep interest in our ceremony. More than a score of the visitors had themselves served on Gallipoli, and numbers of others had relatives who had gone through the campaign. Others, again, had come to visit the graves of relatives and friends who were buried in the cemeteries there. In the circumstances

it was not unnatural that this large party of British people should have participated so fully and sympathetically. It was my intention to leave a good impression on the Turks, and I am quite convinced that we have done so. At the entertainment on board the Ormonde after the ceremony there were about 20 Turkish officials present, including the Valis of Chanak and of Gallipoli, the head men of the various villages, heads of the police, and

others. It was quite a unique occasion. They seemed to enjoy themselves, and I am sure we left a good impression. I also came away with a great appreciation of the capabilities of the members of the Imperial War Graves Commission. Sir John Burnet, as architect for the cemeteries, has certainly produced just the thing that suits the place. The designs throughout are very simple, delicate, and peaceful. Naturally, I am very pleased with our own memorial." — by ODT London correspondent

Billets found for expo visitors

From the kiosk set under the trees in the Octagon, which houses the Exhibition Accommodation Bureau, invisible lines of communication lead to the far corners of the world. Intending visitors from Paris, and other foreign cities, the United Kingdom, and Melbourne, have booked through the bureau for the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, and the applications from the North Island would seem to herald an invasion in the summer.

The bureau has now secured accommodation for 2500 visitors at one time, exclusive of the number which the hotels and boardinghouses can accommodate.

A feature of the bureau’s work has been the readiness which it has found on the part of householders offering accommodation to throw open their best front rooms. All the accommodation which the bureau offers has been inspected and approved by it, and the charges are most reasonable. Bed and breakfast are obtainable from 6 shillings 6 pence, and full board from 10s. It would be difficult in ordinary times to find accommodation of the quality which will be available in Dunedin at these prices in most large cities.

Anzac Ave width deal

The General Committee will present the following report to the City Council on Wednesday night: ‘‘In accordance with instructions your committee conferred further with the Harbour Board in regard to the matter of the land required for widening the Logan Park Highway between St Andrew street and Anzac square beyond 66 feet. The Harbour Board has now agreed to provide the additional land on the following terms: (1) That the City Council be offered the 9ft strip of land at sections 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, 19 and 21 free on condition that the roadway is widened within the period of the last expiring lease (April, 1936). The first lease to expire is that of Thompson’s, which expires on April 1 of next year, when the matter of compensation for the buildings will call for attention. (2) That the board arrange for the inclusion of the necessary provisions in the deed between the board and the council for the cancellation of the leases of the sections enumerated, as they fall due. (3) That the council pay compensation to the board’s tenants for buildings etc. Your committee recommends that the offer of the Harbour Board be accepted." — ODT, 11.7.1925