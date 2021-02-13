Fourteen bowlers, each over 80 years of age, who took part in the play on Elderly Bowlers’ Day on the Dunedin club’s green on Saturday, February 12. (Back, from left) R. Findlay, John White, John Thompson, W. Widderspoon, (middle, from left) A.T. Anderson, R.M. Marks, C. Samson, John Mason, Jas. Lockhart, James Hunter, (front, from left) John Blair, J. Turnbull, Thos. Moodie, John Dewar. — Otago Witness, 22.2.1921. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST

The Dunedin Bowling Club had a very gay appearance on Saturday afternoon on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of Elderly Bowlers’ Day. It is sometimes said that the young players are pushing the elderly players aside, but the gathering on Saturday afternoon showed that bowling is still the old man’s game, and that for skill in play or for enthusiasm in the game the elderly bowlers can still hold their own, the playing being equal to what may be seen at any tournament. The gathering was a very large one, both of players and spectators, every available space being occupied. The members and ladies of the club had gone to considerable trouble in decorating the grounds and pavilion, and their labour was amply rewarded by the appreciation shown by the visitors.

Labour’s aims explained

Mr Peter Fraser MP, president of the New Zealand Labour Party, addressed a large audience at the Plaza Theatre last evening on “The National and International Policy of Labour”. Mr Fraser commenced his address by emphasising the point that the Labour Members of Parliament were not there to act in the interest of the whole community, but in the interest of Labour.

How could they act for the workers and the employers at the same time? The purpose of Labour was not to put Mr Massey or Mr Wilford out, but to put Labour in. It was not sufficient for Labour to organise industrially, it had to organise politically. Mr Fraser spoke in favour of proportional representation. They did not guarantee that such a state of government would be perfect, but at least it would be better than the present state. The speaker also touched on the subject of housing, cost of living, education, public health, pensions, and unemployment. Mr Fraser, in conclusion, stated that he considered that the examples of outside countries showed that the action of Labour had been an advantage to those countries.

Conference on Clutha River punts

After the monthly meeting of the Clutha County Council a conference was held with members of the Bruce County Council to discuss the operation of the punts at South Molyneux and Clydevale. The Clutha council had received an application for an increase in wages or a reduction in hours of the punt man. The finance committee recommended to the council that the wages be not raised but the hours be shortened. In answer to a question the chairman said the free hours were from 6am to 2:10pm in summer and from 6am to 9pm in winter. The wages were 2 pound 10 shillings and a free house. After a lengthy discussion it was finally agreed subject to modification by the Bruce County Council that the hours be from 7am to 7pm with the usual time off for meals; on Sundays the hours to be from 9am to 5pm. It was agreed that yards and a swing gate should be installed at South Molyneux.

Hawea Hotel razed

The Hawea Hotel, with all its contents, was totally destroyed by fire at an early hour on Friday morning. The outbreak, which is attributed to a faulty chimney, had a big hold when discovered and the building being old, it quickly spread. The inmates all got clear, but had little time to spare and could save nothing. The insurance is not known but the lessee (our Cromwell correspondent telegraphs) will lose heavily. The licence of the hotel was cancelled two months ago.

— ODT, 13.2.1921.