Election night sing-song

A crowd gathers outside the Otago Daily Times and Witness office to read the General Election results exhibited on the front of the building (below), still standing in 2022 on the corner of Dowling and Burlington streets in the Queens Gardens. — Otago Witness, 12.12.1922

Otago votes as expected

The weather, which was very wet during the greater part of yesterday, cleared to some extent at night, and the large crowd which assembled outside the Daily Times greatly enjoyed themselves watching the progress of the election returns as they were placed on the screen. Like most crowds they provided their own amusement, but the appearance on the hoarding, shortly after 11 o’clock, of a volunteer cornetist of considerable merit was heartily welcomed, and under the inspiration of his instrument the assemblage spontaneously broke into community singing, which was kept up for some time with evident enjoyment. The crowd, although it will not perhaps constitute a record, was a very large one and had the night been fine, the numbers would probably have exceeded those of any previous occasion.

In the city the expected has to a large extent happened, and its representation in the new House remains unchanged. Mr Downie Stewart’s majority has been slightly reduced, while Mr Sidey and Mr Statham have improved upon their figures of three years ago. The closest contest was for Dunedin North and, allowing for an equal distribution of the absent votes, Mr Munro has slightly improved his position in the electorate since the by-election earlier in the year.

In Mataura the Minister of Labour has had a comfortable victory, and Mr Horn has retained Wakatipu for the Liberal Party. Clutha has provided a contest of unusual interest on account of the rival candidates having both sat in the last Parliament. The verdict has gone against Mr Malcolm, and in favour of the Liberal Party, thus severing a very long political association — extending over seventeen years — between the defeated candidate and the constituency.

Of course, the absorption by Clutha of a large part of the old Bruce district considerably altered the character of the electorate, and the issue, as between Mr Malcolm and Mr Edie, was always in doubt. Oamaru provides a centre of great uncertainty, Mr Macpherson having secured a lead of only one vote over Mr Lee.

With 200 absent votes to come anything may happen, and it would be extremely rash to venture on any guess as to the final result. Chalmers has again returned Mr Dickson, but it is apparent that he held his opponent somewhat too cheaply. Waitaki has seen no reason to change its political faith. The gross turnover of votes in the provincial district does not indicate any considerable change in public opinion.

Inspector to be inspected

An aged passenger who came down from Auckland to Dunedin on a single ticket, was accosted on the journey down by an inspector who most violently pointed out the iniquities of travelling on a ticket that had expired, retained the ticket, and put the lady to the indignity of having to explain to every guard or change of guard what the position was. — ODT, 8.12.1922

Compiled by Peter Dowden