Election night sing-song

Otago votes as expected
In the city the expected has to a large extent happened, and its representation in the new House remains unchanged. Mr Downie Stewart’s majority has been slightly reduced, while Mr Sidey and Mr Statham have improved upon their figures of three years ago. The closest contest was for Dunedin North and, allowing for an equal distribution of the absent votes, Mr Munro has slightly improved his position in the electorate since the by-election earlier in the year.
In Mataura the Minister of Labour has had a comfortable victory, and Mr Horn has retained Wakatipu for the Liberal Party. Clutha has provided a contest of unusual interest on account of the rival candidates having both sat in the last Parliament. The verdict has gone against Mr Malcolm, and in favour of the Liberal Party, thus severing a very long political association — extending over seventeen years — between the defeated candidate and the constituency.
With 200 absent votes to come anything may happen, and it would be extremely rash to venture on any guess as to the final result. Chalmers has again returned Mr Dickson, but it is apparent that he held his opponent somewhat too cheaply. Waitaki has seen no reason to change its political faith. The gross turnover of votes in the provincial district does not indicate any considerable change in public opinion.
Inspector to be inspected
An aged passenger who came down from Auckland to Dunedin on a single ticket, was accosted on the journey down by an inspector who most violently pointed out the iniquities of travelling on a ticket that had expired, retained the ticket, and put the lady to the indignity of having to explain to every guard or change of guard what the position was. — ODT, 8.12.1922
Compiled by Peter Dowden