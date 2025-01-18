Fatal crash near Gore

Scene of a fatal road accident at Kingston Crossing, between Balfour and Riversdale, Southland. — Otago Witness, 3.2.1925

A fatal motor car accident in the Southland district during this weekend occurred on the Balfour Road, near Gore, about half-past 5, when a man named Gordon D. Watson, a law clerk, of Gore, whose parents reside in Mornington, was killed.

AA forerunner’s new premises

With him in the car were George Campbell, agent for the British Imperial Oil Company, and his brother Roderick Campbell, a clerk of the Bank of New Zealand, who was picked up unconscious. There were no witnesses of the accident, and a farmer found the car overturned with three men under it. Further details of the accident were not available as both the survivors were still unconscious at the Gore Hospital last night, and in a critical condition.

The Otago Motor Club’s new club house in Moray Place is nearing completion, and the club will enter into occupancy this month. The main club room is commodious and perfectly lighted, and is backed by a committee room, secretary’s office and other conveniences. When furnished as the club intends, it will be a comfortable rendezvous where motorists can gather, and visitors be welcomed. The club house will doubtless prove a source of strength to the club and should be the means of augmenting its membership and increasing its prestige.

Wanaka, Hawea dams pitched

There was a considerable stir in Cromwell on Saturday morning when it became known that the Kawarau Gold Mining Co had, on Friday, pegged off sites for the erection of dams at the outlets of Lakes Hawea and Wanaka.

Mr E.J. Iles, the company’s engineer, is filing applications for dam sites in the Warden’s Court at Cromwell, and the company’s agents are now pegging off the Molyneux for some distance below Cromwell. It appears that several people had already pegged off sites in the Kawarau River, and had been "sitting" on them to see if they could get in. However, the company started overpegging them, and these people will have to show that they are bona fide miners. The whole matter will have to be discussed in the Warden’s Court and, if the company gets the claims, it will erect the dams. If, on the other hand, it does not get the claims, it is not going to build dams for other people.

River service moves lambs

The first shipment of lambs to reach Balclutha by steamer arrived from Clydevale by the Clutha on Wednesday. They were from the property of Messrs Benny Bros and reached the works in splendid order and condition. The facilities offered by the Clutha River Board for the transport of fat stock by the steamer are likely to be much availed of by Clutha Valley pastoralists this season.

Blood donor register opened

Suitable subjects who are willing to give their blood for transfusion in emergency cases are not always available, and to overcome this difficulty the Auckland Hospital authorities are seeking the names of those who would be willing to volunteer when required.

In most instances (says our Auckland correspondent) the relatives or friends of patients are quite willing to give their blood. Some patients, on the other hand, have no one who would act as a "donor." It is to meet such cases as these that the hospital authorities are seeking to have a list of persons on any of whom a call may be made. It is anticipated that as a result of the appeal there will be a sufficient list of people who are ready to be called on when wanted.

An appeal was made on Thursday, and one man answered the same day. A test of his blood showed that he was a suitable donor, and his blood was used on Friday in an emergency case. Remuneration is offered to those whose blood is taken, though in some cases volunteers are willing to act as donors without any payment.

— ODT, 19.1.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)