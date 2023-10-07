Gallipoli work progressing

New Zealand High Commissioner to Britain Sir James Allen (68) visits the site of the New Zealand memorial at Chunuk Bair, Turkey with Col Hughes of the War Graves Commission and Lieut A.W. Mildenhall (NZ) . — Otago Witness, 27.11.1923

Bike hobbled by tram tracks

LONDON, August 23: Sir James Allen has returned from the Near East, looking very well. The High Commissioner went out to Gallipoli, chiefly to inspect and report upon the war memorials and military cemeteries. He is New Zealand’s representative on the Imperial War Graves Commission, and his trip was mainly of an official character. So far as concerns the work in progress for the Memorials at Chunuk Bair and Lone Pine Cemetery, the stone used is from the quarry at the Dardanelles, and as the High Commissioner’s judgement goes it is good in quality. In texture the stone is a good hard type and as some of the old buildings in Constantinople are constructed from it, there is hardly a doubt that its quality will prove to be equally lasting in the use to whichit is now being put. This stone is being used for the war memorials and for the great War Cross which is being placed in each cemetery, but the headstones are being made here. It will be remembered that, under the terms of the Peace Treaty with Turkey, while the Peninsula, as to the greater part of its area, passed under Turkish control, the "Anzac" area, which comprised the whole of the British, Australian and New Zealand cemeteries and war memorials, remained under British control. Sir James has every reason to believe, from what he learned during his visit, that nothing will be done by the Turkish authorities in contravention of this agreement, but that, on the contrary, the terms of the treaty relating to the Anzac area will be loyally respected by them. Surrounding the cemeteries will be planted eucalyptus, ti-tree and local pines. Smaller shrubs, too, will be planted, and the whole effect should be very picturesque. Referring to the staff of the War Graves Commission who are composed entirely of Australians and New Zealanders (with Colonel Hughes at their head), Sir James says they have done and are doing excellent work under great difficulties. — by ODT London correspondent

George Craig, aged 15 years, was thrown heavily to the ground on the Anderson’s Bay road, early on Saturday afternoon through the front wheel of his bicycle being caught in the tram rails. He was admitted to the Hospital suffering from injuries to his head. The lad resides at 56 Opoho road.

The state of highways

South of Palmerston the Main North road is as bad as it has been for many a day, and it is in need of immediate attention. Motoring over this section is at present anything but a pleasant experience. The South road is in better state, and the Taieri roads are in the main good. The Portobello road is satisfactory and has been a very popular run during the past few weeks.

New naval flagship for NZ

The Admiralty has informed Mr Massey that it intends to replace HMS Chatham early in 1924 with the light cruiser Dunedin, which has been re-named the New Zealand and which will leave England for New Zealand when arrangements have been made for the return of the Chatham. It was stated some time ago that HMS Chatham would be replaced by an up to date oil-burning cruiser as soon as the necessary naval oil-fuel station had been provided in New Zealand. Provision has now been made at Devonport for the storage of oil-fuel. HMS New Zealand (ex Dunedin) is a light cruiser of the ‘D’ class. — ODT, 8.10.1923

